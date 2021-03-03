Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 5:09 PM

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

The communiqué further said that only those Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers stranded between Nashree and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar.
File Photo
File Photo

Authorities on Wednesday informed that one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police in a communiqué asked Traffic Control Unit Jammu to liaise with that in Ramban for releasing the LMV traffic from Nagrota Jammu in the time slot of 0500 to 1200 hours and from Jakheni Udhampur from 0600 to 1300 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.

The communiqué further said that only those Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers stranded between Nashree and Ramban shall be allowed towards Srinagar.

It asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.

