Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 20, 2021, 6:53 PM

One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Traffic police in a communique asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.
File Photo
File Photo

Authorities on Saturday informed that subject to fair weather and better road condition, one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow .

J&K Traffic Police in a communiqué asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the LMV traffic from Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 0700 to 1200 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.

As per the communiqué, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) stranded between Jawahar tunnel and Banihal shall also be allowed towards Jammu.

It further asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.

