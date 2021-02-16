One way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Tuesday informed that one way traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police said in a communiqué that no vehicle including those carrying livestock or fresh perishables shall be allowed to ply in the opposite direction.

No vehicle shall be allowed to ply before or after the cut off timing, it said adding HMVs shall be allowed towards Srinagar after the tail of down traffic.

The Traffic Police communiqué urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway.