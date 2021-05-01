Online Naat competition held

The Aarifeen School of Excellence on Sunday organised a Virtual Naat, Qirat, and Islamic Quiz competition in which 86 students participated.

The aim of the event was to provide students a platform so that they can exhibit their talent.

“In the present pandemic a deep sense of fear, depression, and anxiety prevails all over the world and under the prevailing situation the Aarifeen School of Excellence took an initiative to organize Intra school Virtual Competition in the holy month of Ramadhan to provide the healthy activity to all the student community of ASE to dispel and mitigate the depressive effects of fear and anxiety through online participation in these competitions,” the organisers said.

The organizers of the virtual event said that it has always been their priority to provide full support to the students to showcase their talent and excel in competitions held at Intra or inter-school levels.

The sessions were chaired by ASE Arabic Department educators Showket Ahmad Teli, Muzaffar Ahmad Wagay, and Zubair Ahmad Teli. The students participated in the virtual competition from their homes over Google Meet.