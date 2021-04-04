Online National Training Programme concludes at SKUAST-K

A weeklong online National Training Programme on “Recent Advances in Development of Bioformulations for use in Sustainable Agroecosystems in India” has concluded at Division of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir.

The training programme was held from 25th–31 March 2021 in collaboration with National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by World Bank through the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi. A total of 640 candidates registered for this online training course, out of which only 320 were selected.

The undergraduate and post-graduate students of agricultural stream Ph.D research scholars, faculty and scientists from different State Agricultural Universities and ICAR institutes and officers from Department of Agriculture of different states of the country were the participants. The Chief Guest of the inaugural session, Prof. A. H. Hakeem, Dean Faculty of Agriculture addressed the trainee participants to update themselves on the Advances in Development of Bioformulations for use in Sustainable Agroecosystems. In his address, he stressed upon the participants to understand the emerging trends and advances in preparation of bioformulations and stressed upon organic farming.