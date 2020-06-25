Online training will help to enhance skills of teachers: Samoon

Principal Secretary School Education Dr. Asgar Samoon on Thursday said that online teacher training will greatly help in enhancing the skills of teachers in J&K.

He expressed these views during a five-day online professional development program on pre-primary education which commenced here today under Samagra Shiksha.

The program, being conducted through online mode with 50 teachers participating from Kashmir, will focus latest techniques of teacher training which are highly scalable and can be rolled out to thousands of teachers across the UT.

Speaking on the occasion, Samoon said that the programme would be highly beneficial for the teachers to enhance their skills and usher a new era in academics and learning in the UT.

He added that unlike webinars, it’s a holistic training and well organized faculty development program designed in line with NCERT curriculum. He said that the pilot project of online teacher training would help scores of teachers across the UT to maintain continuity in learning especially during winter season when most areas here remain cut-off from the rest of the country.

“Being a geographically challenging region, online teacher training will boost upgradation of teachers irrespective of the impediments,” Samoon said.

He stressed upon improving quality in early childhood education and asked for exploration of possibilities for educational investment in J&K.