Online workshop on laboratory management system at IUST

Islamic University of Science and Technology’s department of Food Technology held a virtual workshop on “Laboratory Management System Programme.”

A statement said, the programme being a pre-requisite for a laboratory to be a certified Food Testing Laboratories (FTLs), was held with the initiative of Vice Chancellor, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi.

“The nationally reputed organization TNS consulting Gurgaon was roped in for the training programme,” said the statement, adding Sona Sharma, Director TNS Consulting highlighted the importance of the programme for FTLs followed by introductory speech on ISO17025:2017 Standard by lead trainer Rajalaxmi Subramanium.

The statement said all participants were exposed to application and management of food quality control laboratory particularly sampling, documentation, validation and NABL accreditation.

Dean School of Engineering & Technology, Prof AH Moon expressed to have such types of programmes in other departments also. Coordinator FTL thanked the Vice Chancellor and Project Coordinator TEQIP-III for their continuous support.

Earlier, the workshop started with a welcome note by Dr BN Dar, Coordinator FTL while the participant introduction was held by Er Tahmeed Aijaz, incharge head department of Food Technology. The vote of thanks was presented by Prof HR Naik.