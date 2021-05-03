Only 6 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Handwara hospital

People in Handwara Monday expressed strong resentment against the authorities for dedicating only six beds for COVID-19 patients at District Hospital Handwara.

Th residents said that at a time when people were craving for best possible COVID facilities, District Hospital Handwara was lagging by having only six beds for COVID-19 patients.

“We are unable to figure out why Handwara sub district being such a vast area has been offered a handful of COVID beds when there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases across Handwara,” said a local.

The residents also complained about the lack of oxygen generating plants here which according to them were the need of the hour during the pandemic.

They have sought immediate intervention of LG ManojSinha for installation of an oxygen generating plant at District Hospital Handwara to cope up with the alarming situation.

A senior official at DH Handwara admitted that there were only six beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

“Because of lack of accommodation we are unable to go for augmentation of COVID beds,” he said. “Once the new building is taken over by the hospital administration, we will certainly augment space for COVID-19 patients.”

Meanwhile, TehsildarHandwaraAijaz Ahmad Khuroo who also holds the charge of Nodal Officer for Handwara told Greater Kashmir that keeping in view the alarming situation, the administration was planing to go for a 100-bedded make-shift COVID ward in a government building on the outskirts of Handwara.

“We have forwarded the proposal to the higher officials and hopefully some concrete steps will be taken in this regard soon,” he said.