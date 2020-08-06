Only civilian govt can help bring peace to J&K: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman People’s Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen on Thursday said establishment of a democratically elected civilian government and not the change of Governors could help “bring peace and normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Yaseen said Governor’s rule was no substitute to a civilian government. He said conducive atmosphere for a meaningful political process and addressing genuine socio-political aspirations of people was key to bring peace and normalcy.

He called upon all mainstream political parties and civil society groups to evolve a consensus about growing demand for restoration of statehood to J&K. He said main focus should be on restoration of political process with focus on ensuring constitutional safeguards to exclusive rights of its permanent residents on jobs, immoveable property and domicile authority.

He said all stakeholders should evolve a common strategy for seeking restoration of political process with the main agenda to get back statehood alongwith constitutional safeguards to the rights of people on their land and jobs.

Yaseen said last year’s unilateral decision of the Center, amid unprecedented government crackdown, to scrap special position of the erstwhile state and downgrading its status to Union territory has severely injured the psyche and honour of the people.

He said the central government especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not fulfilled their promises made in the Parliament about protection to the domicile rights and jobs and restoration of statehood as yet.

He urged the central leadership to revisit its policy and approach towards Kashmir and Kashmirs and initiate measures to win back trust and confidence of people by fulfilling their socio political and developmental aspirations before it was too late.