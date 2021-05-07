Only healthy students allowed to attend community classes: Bandipora admin

Bandipora district administration Friday ordered that only healthy and fit students should be allowed to sit in community classes to be organieed by the teachers.

The School Education Department had decided to prioritise setting up of the community schools for the children up to class 12th who do not have access to internet and smart phones and remain unavailable for online classes.

However, the initiative of organsing community classes was put on hold due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities in view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown imposed in all the districts across J&K.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Bandipora has asked the School Education Department to allow only healthy and fit students to sit in the open air community classes.

“Only healthy and fit students should be allowed for community classes and under no circumstances any student with COVID-19 related symptoms should be allowed to attend the classes. Such students should be sent for sampling and isolation,” reads an official communication issued by Owais Ahmad, Chairman DDMA Bandipora.

The official communication states that the matter about holding community classes was discussed with the Director School Education Kashmir and it was decided that the community classes may be conducted only in open areas for students who do not have access to internet facility and other means to attend online classes.

“But the community classes should be held strictly in adherence to all related COVID-19 SoPs like social distancing, staggering of students, avoiding large gathering of students, use of masks and sanitizers,” the document reads.

Earlier, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bandipora had written to the Chairman DDMA Bandipora and said that internet was being fully exploited by students to continue with academic programmes but the poor internet connectivity and economic condition of the locals in other parts had been hampering optimum utilisation of e-learning avenues by the students.

Following the approval from the DDMA Bandipora, the CEO asked the concerned heads of the schools and the teaching staff to conduct community classes for students in areas without internet facilities and those belonging to economically-weak backgrounds.

The School Education Department is also working out modalities to get video classes telecast on TV after May 20.

The department is also planning to broadcast radio classes at particular time slots for the students.