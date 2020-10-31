Onslaught on people's rights continues unabated: Tarigami

CPI-M leader MY Tarigami on Saturday said a year after J&K Reorganization Act was implemented in an “undemocratic and unjust manner”, the “onslaught by the BJP government” on democratic rights of people of J&K continues unabated.

In a statement, Tarigami said a state with special status was divided and deprived of its status without any reference to the opinion of its people.

“The new land laws notified on October 27, like the new domicile rules notified in April, do nothing to assure people that their concerns on demographic change are being taken into consideration. Instead the BJP government wants to convey to the people of J&K there that they are completely incidental to its plans for the one-year-old Union Territory,” Tarigami said.

He said it was important to understand as to who will buy land in J&K now. Tarigami said the new land laws will allow large land sharks and corporate to play their game which will be a ruin of the gains and advancement made by the peasantry and their children over the decades.

“Just days after the Centre opened land of J&K for outsiders, the J&K administration has transferred 24,000 kanals land to Industries and Commerce department for so-called investment purposes while almost an equal land will be notified shortly following clearance from Forest department to 65 big corporate houses to set up their units,” Tarigami said.

He said the intention to abolish Constitution of J&K and revoking Articles 370 and 35A was to “change the demography” of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Now with such laws everything becomes clearer. From August 5, 2019, the BJP government’s actions in J&K have smacked of hubris. That may win some elections for the BJP, but it is not a solution to the longstanding problems in Kashmir,” said Tarigami.