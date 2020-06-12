'OP NAMASTE' | 'Northern Command working with civil admin to fight COVID19'

Army on Friday said that Northern Command has been working tirelessly with civil administration and medical authorities to fight the pandemic as well as to bring “much needed succour” to the people during the present time of crisis.

“The efforts of Indian Army to spread awareness and educate and support the people in fight against COVID-19 pandemic has been exemplary,” Army spokesman Northern Command said.

“As part of ‘OP NAMASTE’, the forces are organizing awareness drives on COVID-19, display and broadcast of advisories, telemedicine facility, online education initiatives, distribution of safety kits including facemasks, hand sanitizers, protective gloves, disinfectants, etc to the locals,” he said.

He said: “Northern Command has opened a COVID-19 hospital facility at Old Airfield, Srinagar, testing facility at Command Hospital, Udhampur and a number of Quick Reaction Medical Teams (QRMTs) to assist civil medical authorities in emergency situations.”

After medical screening, the troops are being quarantined for the stipulated period, tests are being carried out and thereafter the troops are dispatched to their locations,” he said.

“No COVID case has been reported from our forward areas including Leh, where our troops stand strong,” he said.

“The COVID Command Control Rooms have also been established in all headquarters and 24 x 7 helpline numbers shared with civil administration.”

He said: “Northern Command has advocated best anti corona practices to be followed by army personnel including various sanitization drills, self isolation measures, post infection care and prescribed measures including quarantining the troops returning from leave and temporary duties.”