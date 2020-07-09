OPD inaugurated at IMHANS Srinagar

Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo Thursday visited Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences Srinagar incorporating the Govt Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, Srinagar and inaugurated the new OPD block in the hospital.

According to statement, he also took stock of the Drug De-addiction services being provided by the hospital on OPD as well as IPD basis.

The Financial Commissioner was apprised about the counseling services being provided to adult as well as pediatric populations by the hospital both on OPD basis as well over phone especially during the pandemic that has also had an impact on the mental health of the population.

The Financial Commissioner was accompanied by the Principal/Dean Govt Medical College, Srinagar Prof. Samia Rashid. The Head of the Department of Psychiatry Prof Mohammed Maqbool, Medical Superintendent IMHANS and faculty members including Prof Arshad Hussein, Prof Zaid A Wani and Dr Yasir Rather were also present on the occasion and briefed the Financial Commissioner about the functioning of the hospital.