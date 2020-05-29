Operations in social sector to be permitted from June 1 in Srinagar: DC

The Srinagar administration has decided to allow the social sector of the district to start operating from June 1.

The district administration has decided to remove relevant restrictions and allow operations that social sector departments are involved in all rural areas except Dhara. Speaking in reference to it the Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary at meeting of senior officers said that except in Dhara area of Khonmoh block restrictions on social sector activities will be removed in all rural areas of the district. He added that all kinds of relevant operations and activities will be allowed there. He however said that adherence to social distancing and other guidelines will be an important condition.

“The officials of Handlooms & Handicrafts, Sericulture, Fisheries, Horticulture, Agriculture departments shared their concerns and put their suggestions as to how the expansion of operations is a need of the hour and how these need to be done in an appropriate manner.”

Senior officers from FCSCA and Education departments were also present in the meeting.

According to official statement, the concerned departments have been asked to submit relevant details and plans of operation.

“A detailed sketch should be detailed by all departments on how adherence to all relevant guidelines and SOPs will be ensured.”

Dr Shahid lauded the FCSCA department for its service and efforts in last two months in ensuring unaffected supplies of ration including foodgrains and LPG to all of around 3 lakh households.