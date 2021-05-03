Ophalmologist Dr Haroon Rashid bereaved

Maryam Jan, wife of late Abdul Rashid Jan of Malik SahabSafaKadal passed away on May 3.

The deceased was mother of DrHaroon Rashid Jan, leading ophthalmologist and HoD Ophthalmology JLNM Hospital Rainawari and aunt of social activist and industrialist Nasrullah Jan.

The deceased was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.

Various civil and medical organisations have expressed grief over the demise of deceased and expressed solidarity with Dr Jan.

“In view of present pandemic, mourning will be held for three days only and there will be no congregational FatehKhani. Everybody is requested to pray for her from their respective homes,” the family said.