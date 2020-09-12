Opposition parties in Ladakh unite to seek constitutional safeguards under 6th schedule

The opposition parties and socio-religious groups have joined hands in Ladakh to seek constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule for protection of land and jobs for locals.

Keeping their political difference aside, the leaders came on a common platform and pledged to support the demand for protections of Ladakh’s identity through extension of sixth schedule to the mountainous region.

They rejected the domicile law for Ladakh and urged people to support their demand for implementation of the sixth schedule.

The demand for the sixth schedule gained momentum after the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh on September 3 passed a resolution demanding grant of constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule or Article 371 or domicile law of the constitution.

The resolution, however, faced opposition from almost all the political groups, except Ladakh. Meanwhile, some senior political leaders of Ladakh have written to the Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) LAHDC, Leh to call a General Council meeting of the body for passing a single point resolution demanding implementation of the sixth schedule.

In this regard, three leaders include former MP, Thupstan Chhewang, and former Ministers Chering Dorjay and Nawang Rigzin Jora called upon the CEC and submitted a memorandum.

“A resolution was passed in the General Council meeting of LAHDC Leh held on September 3, demanding constitutional safeguards in the form of either sixth schedule, Article 371 or domicile law. We feel that it should have been focused exclusive on sixth schedule which amongst all the constitutional provisions is the most effective and relevant to a region with 95% schedule tribe population. We therefore, request you to kindly reconvene a special General Council meeting to pass a single point resolution in favour of the constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule,” reads a letter addressed to the CEC.

Jora said they have demanded constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule, adding nothing except this constitutional provision will be accepted to people of Ladakh.

He said they were hopeful a General Council meeting of the LAHDC will be convened to pass the single point resolution about constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule.