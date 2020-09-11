Opposition parties seek postponement of Leh polls

Three political parties, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have sought deferment of polls to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh elections which are due to be held in next month.

These parties have cited the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and the deteriorating situation between India and China, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, as reasons for demanding postponement of the polls. However, the BJP, which is heading the Council, is the only party in favour of holding elections on time.

A source said a meeting of the political parties was held with Deputy Commissioner Leh who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) to take the suggestions and feedback regarding the elections.

While Congress, AAP and BSP told the DEO, Leh that elections should be delayed “till the border situation becomes normal,” the BJP pitched for early election.

As per the minutes of the meeting chaired by the DEO, a Congress leader pointed out that the elections should be postponed “as the party apprehends that a large number of people have come to Leh from border villages” due to the border tensions. The party also cited the growing cases of COVID19 in Leh as another reason to seek postponement of the polls.

A representative of the AAP said the spike in COVID19 positive cases make “voters above 65 years vulnerable and the elaborate SOPs may result in poor turnout.” The BSP also referred to the border tension and growing COVID19 cases, to seek polls be deferred.

The BJP, however, demanded that the elections should be held on time.