Orders issued for release of salaries, wages of employees before Eid: Arun Mehta

Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday said that budget regarding the salaries and wages has already been disbursed out and orders have been issued to release all the pending salaries and wages of employees before EID. Arun Mehta said this to a delegation of EJAC who under the chairmanship of its President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam Monday met Financial Commissioner here today.

“Budget regarding the salaries and wages has already been disbursed out and all the head of the departments (HoD), drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) of the departments have already been given official orders to release all the pending salaries and wages before EID,” said Mehta. He also pointed out that in case any HoD or DDO faces any issue in the release of salaries and wages, they may refer directly to him to resolve the issue before EID.

Earlier, during the meeting a threadbare discussion was held on the issues faced by the employees, especially daily wagers and other temporary workers. The release of pending salaries and wages before EID was the main focus of the meeting.

The EJAC representatives also put forth the difficulties and predicaments faced by the daily wagers, casual workers and other types of temporary workers due to the non-availability of their wages and salaries. The regularization of daily wagers, casual workers and other types of temporary workers was also discussed threadbare.

Furthermore, regarding the regularization of daily wagers, casual workers and other types of temporary workers; it was expressed that after EID the government will initiate concrete steps in this regard and all their genuine issues will be sorted out. The Financial Commissioner assured that all their genuine issues will be sorted out.

The EJAC leaders were satisfied with the meeting and were hopeful that the meeting will bear fruitful results in favour of employees especially daily wagers.

Meanwhile, due to the current situation of pandemic only few members attended the meeting, including Tariq Ahmad Sofi, Bashir Ahmad Thokar, Suhaib Munshi.