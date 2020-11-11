Organic Honey, Mushroom sale camp held at Baramulla

A day long organic honey and button mushroom sale/distribution camp was today organised here Agriculture department Baramulla. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Ittoo stressed upon the concerned authorities to extend their range of operation and involve more farmers especially the unemployed youth under various welfare programmes sponsored by the department so that they can avail benefits for their sustainable livelihood.

Moreover, he stressed to disseminate awareness among the people about various new and scientific beekeeping cultivation methods so that production and productivity is leveraged. Meanwhile, Chief Agriculture Officer, Baramulla informed that Baramulla is blessed with the potential of rearing honey bees and presently 500 beekeepers are involved in this cottage industry in the district.

He added that a huge potential for mushroom cultivation also exists and more than one hundred units are established in the private sector and about 200 qtls of button mushrooms shall become available for marketing in the district.