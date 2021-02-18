Orientation program held at SKUAST-K

Under the aegis of National Agricultural Higher Educational Project (NAHEP), a daylong Orientation programme for students undergoing BFSc was today organized at Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K here.

In a statement the varsity said, the programme was attended by Director Education, Prof. M.H. Balki, Dean Students Welfare, Prof. M.A.A Siddiqui, Associate Director Research and Coordinator NAHEP, Prof. A.A. Khan, Head of various divisions of the faculty, Student welfare officers of various faculties, scientists and the students of the faculty.

Director Education and Dean Faculty, Prof. M.H. Balki in his address impressed upon the students to be disciplined and transform themselves to be useful for the society.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof M.A.A Sidiqui highlighted the importance of the Dean Students Welfare Wing and the different mandates of the varsity.

Associate Director Research, Prof. A.A. Khan highlighted the contribution of the faculty of fisheries for SKUAST-K in getting the 9th rank at national level among agricultural universities. He hailed the efforts of the teaching faculty for quality teaching, Research and Extension service

Later a competitive cultural and entertainment programme was held and the first three winners among the students were felicitated by mementoes and cash rewards.