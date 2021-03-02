Orientation programme for DDC members held at Kupwara

The District Administration Kupwara today convened an introductory meeting cum orientation programme for newly elected public representatives and officers, here.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chairman District Development Council, Irfan Sultan Panditpori and District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Imam Din.

The meeting was first of its kind and was appreciated by all participants as public representatives and officers came on the same platform for further development of the district.

In his address, Chairman DDC said that the people have voted for development and pinned hope upon the representatives to overcome their all developmental issues. He said it is their joint duty to address the basic issues of water, power, health, roads and education. He also said that they are accountable to the people and hoped that the administrative machinery shall be accountable to the Council.

Panditpori also raised some issues related to scarcity of staff in Health Centres and Schools in many places of the district and stressed for maintaining punctuality in government offices.

The District Development Commissioner Kupwara in his address said that the cooperation between Administration and elected representatives is instrumental in strengthening the development system in the district. He assured full cooperation to the Council from the administration side in addressing the problems of the general public.

He said the third tier of the Panchayati Raj System has been completed with the establishment of District Development Council at the district level and both Administration as well as Council has to follow the same target and objective of ensuring development at grassroots level.

On the occasion, Dy. Chairman of the Council and DDC members also spoke and projected various developmental issues of their respective areas. The concerned officers replied to the DDC members on the spot.

The ADDC Kupwara, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat provided detailed awareness about District Development Council Act.

Later a separate meeting was held in which District Level and Sub Divisional Level Committees under Forest Rights Act were constituted.