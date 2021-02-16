Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:23 AM

Orientation programme for fresher's held at Veterinary faculty

Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:23 AM
File Pic

Orientation Cum Foundation programme was held at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST-K on Tuesday.

In a statement the varsity said that the programme was organized by Dean Students Welfare (DSW), SKUAST-K for the fresher’s who recently joined the Faculty to undergo Bachelors in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry.

Besides freshers, UG, PG, Ph.D students, Student Welfare Officers of various faculties, faculty members, Heads of Various Divisions, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Dean Students Welfare and Associate Director Research participated in the programme

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Prof. M.A. Paul in his address outlined the importance of the veterinary sciences. He also enlightened the students about the historical background of the Faculty.

Associate Director Research, Prof. A.A. Khan spoke on the contribution of the faculty of veterinary science, Shuhama in different fields and the role of the faculty in raising the Research and teaching standards of SKUAST-K

Dean Students Welfare, Prof M.A.A Sidiqui in his address highlighted the role of University in quality teaching impartation, Research and Extension. He impressed upon the students to study sincerely value time.

Later a competitive cultural programme was organized in which students participated in which the first three winners were felicitated, the statement said.

