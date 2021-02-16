Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:52 AM

Orientation programme to conduct census of Migratory birds held at Hokersar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:52 AM
File Photo

The Wetlands Division of Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department today organised an orientation programme to inculcate the census techniques amongst the participants at Camping Ground, Hokersar, here.

The orientation programme was conducted ahead of the census of Migratory Birds and other endemic birds nesting in the Valley Wetlands on 17th, February, 2021.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The aim of the programme is to identify the current status of Valley Wetlands viz. Hokersar, Mirgund, Narkara, Hygam, BadiNambal, Shallabugh, Anchar, Dal Lake, Wular Lake, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh, Freshkrori Wetlands which harbour sizeable number of migratory birds and to check the population fluctuation of migratory species in the Valley Wetlands during Winter migration.

The participants from Kashmir University, Central University, S.K.U.A.ST-K, Wildlife Conservation Fund, Kashmir Bird Watchers Club, Wildlife SOS, Wildlife Research & Conservation Foundation, Volunteers and freelancers are taking part in the said census.

The Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir, Ifshan Deewan stated that coordinated effort by the Department of Wildlife Protection to conduct the Annual Water bird Census (AWC) this year shall go a long way in establishing the numbers of various water bird species particularly the migratory Waterfowl that visit the wetlands of the Valley during Winter months.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

This annual practice conducted by the Wildlife Protection Department shall help in creating a sound data base of the wintering Waterfowl population in the Valley Wetlands, she added.

Related News