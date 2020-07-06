Out of 504 jamabandies only 150 updated in Budgam so far

Out of 504 jamabandies only 150 jamabandies have been updated so far in Budgam district, the district administration revealed on Monday.

The information was given out in meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, where various issues pertaining to updating of jamabandi, conducting of mutation camps, removing of illegal encroachments and excavation of clay were discussed.

The DC was informed, “Till date out of 504 jamabandies only 150 jamabandies have been updated.”

He was assured that the process for updating of remaining numbers shall be taken on war footing.

The DC directed tehsildars to pace up the process of updating jamabandies “Updating of jamabandies is essential and pivotal in enabling the revenue records to be scanned and simultaneously digitized,” the DC said.

Regarding the issue of encroachments, the DC directed concerned Tehsildars to fix monthly targets of removing encroachments from government land of at least 300 canals, in addition they were asked to keep close eye on conversion of agriculture land for construction purposes.

On the issue of mutations, the DC urged upon the officers to conduct weekly mutation camps comprising of two to three villages together and take consultations of concerned numberdars and chowkidars in carrying out on spot mutations which will help in minimizing the pendency to a large extent.

Regarding brick kilns and sale of bricks, The DC directed concerned authorities to ensure that all brick kiln owners are adhering to instructions notified with regard to sale of bricks.

He said there are complaints of overcharging but no one is ready to register complaint for any action and despite this the district administration is on it and will ensure that writ of the administration shall prevail with authority.

The DC directed brick kiln owners to maintain a sale register and also keep record of brick loads sold and to which customer including his address.

On the occasion, the DC also reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic, containment procedures particularly since observing the rising trend in positive cases.

He said from tomorrow the administration is going to initiate some strict measures with regard to movement of people, movement of passenger and private vehicles, public gathering besides other required measures.

Mirza said every concerned shall assure that there is no laxity or leniency in imposing the lock down measures effectively as per given parameters.