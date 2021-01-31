'Out of syllabus' paper: UG students seek relaxation in marking

The 6th semester 2017 batch of undergraduate students demanded relaxation in marking of their answer scripts saying that the question papers set by the examiners for their ongoing examination were out of syllabus.

The aggrieved students said they were enrolled for UG course in 2017 and are yet to complete their degree despite passage of over four years.

“In 2019, we didn’t attend classes due to closure of educational institutions for a prolonged period. Later the closure was extended in March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID19. The students were deprived of normal classes for two years now,” an aggrieved student from Kupwara degree college said.

The students said they did not avail online classes owing to slow speed of internet and were not provided sufficient study material by the teachers as well.

“Despite facing disruptions in academics in 2019 and 2020, we did not protest to appear in exams. But university authorities should have considered disturbances we faced during the past two years,” the student said.

The students said the questions posed in the papers did not match with the content of the study material and the text books prescribed for their course.

“We had 24 multiple choice questions with 1.5 marks for each question. But the majority of the students attempted only 5 to 6 questions as the questions didn’t match with the books,” the student said.

The students said they were evaluated in 5th semester on the basis of the internal assessment by the concerned colleges and their 6th semester exam commenced from December 26. “Our last paper is on February 05. But all the students are mentally disturbed as we were not able to attempt all the questions in the exams. The paper setter should have been lenient while setting the paper,” the student said.

The students said their three-year course has already consumed more than four years and any backlog in the last semester will cost them dearly as their one more year will get wasted.

“Despite facing all odds in the last two years, we were not given any syllabus relaxation or open choice in question papers. We are being subjected to mental torture by the paper setters,” the student said.

The students said they approached the concerned authorities Kashmir University (KU) to put forth their grievance but in vain. The students demanded that they should be given relaxation during evaluation of their answer scripts.

Controller Examination in KU, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo when contacted said they have already received scores of emails from the students.

“We have downloaded their emails, their grievances will be sent to the subject experts. We will look into the matter. The students need not to worry about it at all,” he said.