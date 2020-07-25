Over 1 lakh persons arrive at Srinagar airport since May

The administration has facilitated return of more than one lakh stranded passengers from different parts of the country to Kashmir through air travel, amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

A statement said many initiatives were taken including formulating a comprehensive and fool proof plan for establishing requisite number of quarantine, wellness and sample collection centers. Among other challenges, the statement said, was the arrival of stranded passengers of J&K within and outside India.

“Since the resumption of flights, the administration has facilitated arrival of 1,00,931 passengers from May 25 till today, at Srinagar airport from within and outside India, under strict protocols devised by the administration,” said the statement.

It said the administration put elaborate arrangements for COVID mitigation which included on spot e-registration of passengers at arrival, ICMR devised application-based data entry at testing channel and transportation of passengers to designated quarantine centers at district level.

“Of 40,304 samples collected, 351 tested positive till July 22. The Srinagar airport received 753 domestic and 15 international flights from May 25 up to July 24, which included evacuation under Vande Bharat Mission for stranded passengers in various countries,” said the statement.

It said the testing at the airport was mandatory for passengers coming from outside the J&K with administrative quarantine till the test reports were negative.

Of 40,304 sampled passengers, 34,199 persons have undergone administrative quarantine while 5,927 and 144 persons were placed in home and protective quarantine respectively, as per SOPs by the divisional administration, said the statement.

Muzafer Ahmad Peer, Nodal Officer Incharge Srinagar airport said the testing kiosks of health department and SRTC buses for transportation of passengers to quarantine centers were placed at arrival area of the airport for facilitating the passengers effectively.