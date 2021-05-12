Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:23 AM

Over 100 apple trees chopped by miscreants in Kupwara village

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:23 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Miscreants Tuesday night chopped off over 100 apple trees in an orchard spread over 8 kanal land at Gushi village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, G V Sundeep told Greater Kashmir that the incident had occurred at Gushi village of Kupwara where in miscreants had chopped off over 100 apple trees.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Man who exfiltrated 3 years ago surrendered: Police

Representational Image

RTI Movement demands ACB probe on free ration for poor being sold in black-market

File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi

Masoodi releases Rs 1.70 Cr for oxygen production plant, critical care ambulances, COVID ward

“Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal rivalry. A formal case has been registered at Police Station Kupwara and as of now no one has been arrested but all aspects are being taken into consideration to catch the culprits,” the SSP said.

The apple trees belong to Ghulam Ahmed Bhat of Gushi Hathmulla village of Kupwara.

“The miscreants have chopped all the apple trees by using cutters. We want that culprits be brought to justice at the earliest,” a local said.

Related News