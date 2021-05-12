Over 100 apple trees chopped by miscreants in Kupwara village

Miscreants Tuesday night chopped off over 100 apple trees in an orchard spread over 8 kanal land at Gushi village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, G V Sundeep told Greater Kashmir that the incident had occurred at Gushi village of Kupwara where in miscreants had chopped off over 100 apple trees.

“Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal rivalry. A formal case has been registered at Police Station Kupwara and as of now no one has been arrested but all aspects are being taken into consideration to catch the culprits,” the SSP said.

The apple trees belong to Ghulam Ahmed Bhat of Gushi Hathmulla village of Kupwara.

“The miscreants have chopped all the apple trees by using cutters. We want that culprits be brought to justice at the earliest,” a local said.