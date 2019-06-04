Over 100 goats perish after heavy rains, lightning in Kupwara

Over a hundred goats perished last night following heavy rains and lightening in Tumana area of Chowkibal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to an official, the nomads had arrived in the area two days ago and had erected temporary shelters in a nearby forest.

“The shepherds had kept their goats in the open sky. Heavy and incessant rains and lightening from Monday evening in Tumna caused death to over 102 goats,” he said.

Preliminary investigation, according to a police official, also suggested that heavy rains and lightning had caused the deaths.

A team of district administration and police has been deputed to the site to inquire into the incident, he said.

The victims have appealed to the authorities to provide them some relief.