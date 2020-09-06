'Over 12000 ration cardholders being catered in Karnah'

Taking stock of the ration and essential supplies ahead of winter season, the Sub -Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karnah, Dr. Bilal Mohiddin Bhat on Sunday said that over 12000 ration cardholders being catered in this border area.

The SDM in this regard convened a meeting of concerned officers to take stock of food supplies in the sub division.

The meeting was informed that sufficient stock of supplies have been made available for 3 months by the Food Supplies & Consumer Affairs(FCSCA) department which include 18000 quintal rice and 1680 qtl aatta. Besides, 400 qtl wheat and 700 qtl cereals have also been stocked which shall be distributed among the free ration card holders.

Moreover, it was given that 2400 gas cylinders are available in the previous year’s stock which is to be increased upto 20000 cylinders for the upcoming winter season. Also, the present available stock of kerosene oil remains 50 thousand liters which will be enhanced to 1 lac liters for the approaching cold season.

SDM was also informed that 12344 ration card holders including 6100 BPL, 4200 APL and 2044 AAY are being provided ration through a network of 33 Sale centres across the Karnah.

On the occasion, the SDM directed the concerned officers to ensure that sufficient stock of all essential supplies are made in godowns by September 25 in view of upcoming winter season in the border sub-division.

He also directed them to ensure a regular Safety Audit of gas godown sites and safety equipment installed there.

Meanwhile, regular Market checking protocols were framed to ensure rate lists is followed properly. SDM directed officers to book erring shopkeepers who are involved in unscrupulous activities.