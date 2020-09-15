Over 16.79 lakh domicile certificates issued till Sep 14 in J&K: Govt

Over 16.79 lakh persons across twenty districts of the Jammu and Kashmir have been issued domicile certificates till September 14, 2020, government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

As per the figures, total 2113879 lakh applied for the issuance of the certificate of which 1679520 were issued the domicile till yesterday.

The certificates issued include over 4.16 lakh in Kashmir division and 12.44 lakh in Jammu division.

Of the total Domicile certificates issued in the UT, over 14.32 lakh were issued to the PRC holders (clause 1(a) and Clause 1(b), 1.38 lakh under clause 2(a) and Clause 2(b) (to state subject applicants and non-state subject applicants and their children), including 1.01 lakh to state subjects and 45794 to non-state subject; 34045 to the students under (clause3) including 24455 state subjects and 9590 non-state subjects; and 18612 to Kashmiri Migrants/ children ( Clause 4).

The certificates issued under clause 2 include 28468 in Kashmir division and 1.09 lakh in Jammu division. The domicile certificates issued to the PRC holders include over 10.75 lakh in Jammu division and around 3.57 lakh in Kashmir division.

Of the total 2113879 applications received till September 14, 2020 across the UT, over 2.70 lakh are pending, including 1.44 lakh in Jammu division and around 1.00 lakh in Kashmir Division.

The figures also revealed that 19571 West Pakistani Refugees, 2424 Balmiki community members and 765 Gorkha Community members were also issued domicile certificates under clause 2.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the union territory was started in the last week of June, 2020. The application for the issuing of the domicile certificates can be submitted in tehsildar offices, even as eligible persons can also apply online. The online facility has also been made available to avoid gatherings in view of Covid threat.