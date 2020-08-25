Over 17000 beneficiaries get immunity booster drugs in Shopian

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian System of Medicine (AYUSH) distributed immunity booster medicines among 17315 beneficiaries of block Keller, Shopian and Zainapora of district Shopian with effect from April 04, 2020 to August 25, 2020.

The ISM authorities highlighted the importance of strong immunity created by these immunity booster drugs in fighting against COVID-19 besides, various other important health aspects related to the deadly disease.

While distributing the medicines during these 109 camps held across the district, they said the people of these areas were advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government in letter and spirit besides they were also asked to stay indoors and not to venture out unnecessarily.

The beneficiaries of the concerned areas were also stressed to inform people from other areas to come forward for testing rather than pressing the panic button.