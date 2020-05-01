Over 2.33 lakh people covered in COVID19 health audit: DC Ganderbal

The Deputy Commissioner(DC), Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal chaired a meeting with the supervisors and Medical Supervisory Teams (MSTs) to review the progress on door-to-door survey, screening and conduct of health audit through Mobile app SwasthyaNidhi in the district in the lawns of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal, here today.

It was informed that more than 42 thousand households and a population of around 2.33 lac citizens have been covered under the ongoing COVID-19 health audit since its commencement in the district.