'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

Over 200 deputations and individuals Monday thronged the Grievance Cell to apprise Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan of their grievances and demands, an official spokesman said Monday.

A delegation led by Aglar Industrial Unit Holders President, AshiqShangloo expressed gratitude to Advisor Baseer for fulfilling their demand of providing electricity to Aglar Industrial Estate, Shopian.

A group of Pahalgam Hoteliers Association headed by AsifIqbalBurza thanked the advisor for “reviving tourism in Kashmir by publicising and promoting tourism potential and adventure tourist destinations of the region”.

A delegation of Kashmir Electrical Manufacturers led by Muhammad Yaseen Khan demanded safeguarding the industrial products produced in J&K by extending the provision of price and purchase preference according to the industrial policy of 2016-2026. The delegation also demanded release of pending payments of MSMEs.

A delegation of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation led by its president Muhammad Yaseen also apprised the advisor of the sky rocketing prices of essential commodities due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway. The delegation also demanded speedy snow clearance from the roads.

A delegation of J&K Sericulture and Agrostology Casual Labourers and Daily Wagers Associations submitted representations to the advisor regarding the implementation of Minimum Wages Act, utilisation of seasonal labourers throughout the year and other issues. A delegation of casual employees of J&K Cable Car Corporation requested the advisor for regularisation of their services.

The representatives of CIC operators working in the RDD department also requested regularisation of their services.