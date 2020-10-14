Over 28000 J&K students applied for PMSSS in 2020: VC AICTE

A webinar was organized by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, near Chandigarh on ‘Empowering Youth: Empowering Jammu and Kashmir’ in which Dr M.P Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE was the Chief Guest. On the occasion, Aryans students made video presentations of their various projects including Shikara App, Ramadan App, Solar Boat, E- Munshi App and Life saving gloves. Over 5000 Kashmiri Youth and Youth from other states participated in the webinar.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, DC, Srinagar; Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir; Er Mehmood Ahmad Khan, Secretary State Board of Technical Education J&K and G.N. Var, President Private School Association, J&K were the Guest of Honour. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman Aryans Group presided over the webinar.

Addressing Kashmiri youth, Dr Poonia, said that AICTE has received around 28,000 applications (14000 from Jammu and 14000 from Kashmir) from all around Kashmir under Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS). While addressing innovations done by Aryans Kashmiri Students, he further added that students must apply for grant of these projects and they can get funding upto 10 Lakh. He also asked students to apply for visit Abroad grants in which they can also get upto 10 Lac funding. “Kashmiri issue he said that Kashmir problem can be solved with Shaastra (education) not Shastar (weapon). He also said that AICTE will be funding three hostels for the students in Kashmir,” he said.

Dr. Kataria said “Kashmir is heaven on earth and we are happy that Aryans is the only campus in the country in which Kashmiri students are studying in majority.” “There are a total 3500 students studying in Aryans in which 2000 students are from J&K. More than that, not only in innovations but also in the merit list of IKG-PTU, MRS-PTU, Punjabi University etc. in the last 13 years, these students have brought laurels and pride to the institute.”

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chouudhary lauded the efforts of Aryans Kashmiri students. He said that Kashmiri students are very intelligent and they have a lot of potential for innovations. “The cost of operations for the service sector is too low in J&K because of low cost man power,” he said. He quoted the example of call centers that the cost of setting up a call center in Delhi/NCR is around Rs 60,000 while in Kashmir it costs just Rs 20000. Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said there is drastic fall in the tourism of Jammu & Kashmir because of COVID.

Secretary, SBOTE, said that the Board is committed to quality technical education in the state. He said that despite Covid 19 Board has conducted and declared the results. Speaking during the webinar, G N Var, said that majority of students from Kashmir join Aryans after their schooling where their skills get polished & they are motivated towards innovations.