Over 3 lakh mandays work generated in Kupwara in current financial year

The district administration Kupwara on Monday informed that 3.11 lakh man days of work have been generated in the district during the current financial year so far.

The information was given out in meeting chaired by District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, AnshulGarg Monday to review the progress of works made under centrally sponsored schemes including MGNREGA, PMAY and other.

On the occasion, DC was informed that 3.11 lakh man days of work have been generated in the district during the current financial year so far covering 11827 households for employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed to accelerate the developmental tempo across the district and ensure speedy completion of all ongoing developmental projects.

He directed all officers, field and technical staff of the Rural Development Department to ensure the best material is used in all development works to maintain quality standards.