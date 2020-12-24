Over 35000 specially-abled students enrolled in Government schools in 2 years

A total of 35,569 specially-abled students have been enrolled by the Directorate of Samagra Shiksha in the government schools in the elementary and secondary-level classes under the Inclusive Education (IE) programme.

The IE was launched in 2018 as one of the major component of the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) schemes.

The intervention lays emphasis on improving quality of education for all students, including Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

Project Director SamagraS hiksha, Arun Kumar Manhas said that out of 35,569 specially-abled students, around 31,335 were enrolled at the primary level and 4234 at the secondary level in government schools during the last two academic years.

He said the directorate had also engaged 44 Resource Persons (RPs) to cater to the CWSN.

“Besides, 58 special education teachers were appointed for secondary education under the erstwhile RMSA scheme,” Manhas said.

The role of special education teachers and RPs is to assist the department in conducting formal and functional assessment of CWSN, development of IE programmes and provide necessary supportive therapies to these children.

The RPs suggest necessary curricular modifications or adaptations and classroom strategies to suit the needs of children with varying needs.

As part of the policy, the RPs provide direct and indirect instructional support to students in a positive environment and employ special educational strategies, improve the development of sensory and perceptual motor skills, language, cognition, and memory.

Manhas said the IE component provides support for various student-oriented activities which include identification and assessment of CWSN, provision of aids, appliances, corrective surgeries and Braille books besides other material.

“Under the programme, the Samagra directorate also trains the in-service special educators and general teachers on curriculum adaptation and provides stipend to girls with special needs,” Manhas said.

As per the official figures, the Samagra Shiksha directorate has provided an amount of Rs 76.43 lakh as Reader and Escort allowances besides stipend to the beneficiaries.

“The amount was transferred directly to the bank accounts of CWSN under DBT mode,” Manhas said.

The intervention of IE also emphasizes the implementation of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 for children with special needs within the age group of 6-14 years.