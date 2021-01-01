Over 4000 vehicles plied on Srinagar-Ladakh highway in Dec: BRO

The Srinagar-Ladakh highway remained open for vehicular movement amid challenging conditions during the winter until December 31.

The highway was closed for traffic from January 1, 2021 for winter months.

The strategic highway which passes through the mountainous Zojila Pass remains closed for traffic every year with the onset of winter from early December to April due to huge accumulation of snow.

However, in year 2020, the administration of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir decided to keep the highway open for traffic movement till maximum possible time.

An official told Greater Kashmir that over 4000 vehicles including vehicles carrying essential commodities and passenger buses and army vehicles crossed the either sides of Zojila during the month of December.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer Border Roads Organisation Brig I K Jaggi said, “Keeping the road open during the winter is our big achievement and reflects the undying attitude of our men on the ground.”

Border Roads Organisation’s project Vijayak and Beacon are responsible for the maintenance of the highway from Drass and Sonamarg.

“The task was cut out. Clear instructions were given to the men on the ground. However, they stood up to the challenge and ensured that the highway remains opened despite all hardships,” Brig Jaggi said.

Disclosing that the BRO would leave no stone unturned to ensure early reopening of the Srinagar–Ladakh highway, he said that they have worked out a plan for early reopening of the highway.

“We are planning to restart the snow clearance work in mid February 2021. If everything goes as planned, we will reopen the road by mid of March this year,” Brig Jaggi said.