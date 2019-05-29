Over 50 injured in clashes near gunfight site in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Over 50 persons were injured, four of them grievously, during clashes with the security forces near a gunfight site at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

The clashes erupted soon after the encounter broke out between militants and the security forces at Tazipora-Mohammad pora during pre dawn hours.

Reports said soon as the word spread about militants being holed up in a house, people came out and started moving towards the village.

They threw stones on the security forces and tried to disrupt the anti militancy operation.

The security forces used pellets, teargas shells and live ammunition to disperse the protesters.

Fifty-three protesters sustained injuries in the forces’ action.

The injured were shifted to PHC Mahmoodpora and 6 of them were taken to district hospital Kulgam for treatment.

CMO Kulgam, Dr Fazil Kochak said 50 injured persons were received at PHC Mohammedpora and 44 of them had minor injuries and are being treated at the health facility itself.

Six injured persons, he said have been shifted to district hospital Kulgam.

The six injured have been identified as Nadeem Ahmad (pellet injury in left eye), Nawaz Ahmad (pellet injury in right eye), Adnan (pellet injury in left eye), Yawar Ahmad (bullet injury in abdomen), Mohsin Ahmad (pellet injury body) and Basit Ahmad (pellet injury both arms).

He said that four among the six youth have been referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment. Those reffered include Nadeem, Nawaz, Adnan and Yawar. Two others namely Mohsin and Basit are being treated in the hospital.

The search operation in the area is still under way as no militant body has been retrieved yet.