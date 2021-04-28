Over 500 cases of fund mismanagement, malfunctioning being probed in Edu deptt

Over 500 cases related to various issues and complaints against the officials of the department are being probed by the various investigation agencies and forwarded to the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) for reports.

The cases have been registered against the officers and officials over mismanagement of funds and malfunctioning in the department.

As per the official data, these include the cases forwarded by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Crime Branch (CB), and the Administrative Department to the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) for their report on a thorough probe in the charges levelled against the officers and other accused in the cases.

“These cases are forwarded to the department by the ACB, Crime Branch or other investigation agency for the departmental inquiry and submission of the report to the concerned investigating agency,” an official said. “The cases are forwarded as involvement of crime or bungling and mismanagement of funds. In other cases the investigating agency directly registers FIR against the accused officials.”

Of the total 503 cases, 40 are registered with ACB, 118 with Crime Branch, 126 with the Administrative Department besides 219 general complaints.

“These cases were referred by the investigating agency for inquiry and submission of report. The cases were referred to the CEOs and the submission of the reports is still pending,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir Wednesday convened his maiden meeting with the officers to discuss the pendency of cases and public grievances besides other departmental issues concerning the teachers and the students.

The meeting was attended by the Personal Officer, Joint Director (north, south and central Kashmir), Joint Director Samagra (DSEK), Deputy Director Planning, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and OSDs heading different sections at the directorate.

The meeting discussed the retention of the newly-enrolled students in the government schools during the last enrollment drives carried by the directorate.

“The internal and external electrification of schools besides distribution of solar plants to the schools was also in the agenda of the meeting,” the official said.

The meeting also discussed the status of the abandoned school buildings besides the physical and financial progress of the KGBV buildings and their enrollment.

“All the abandoned buildings will be identified and included in the languishing list,” reads the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting discussed all the pending issues facing litigation which included FAT regularization, embezzlement cases and other issues.

The meeting also discussed the SSA regularisation of ReT teachers and KGBV teachers wherein concerns were raised over non-submission of 107 files for regularisation of teachers under the SSA.

“Though a letter has been issued by this office in September 2020 wherein it was mentioned that within a week’s time all the pending files should reach this office without further notice,” the official documents read.

The director has expressed displeasure over the issue saying that these left out candidates were individually carrying these files to the directorate, affecting the work in the concerned dealing section.

About the transition of RReTs to Teacher Grade II or Teacher Grade III, the CEOs have been directed to complete all the formalities at the district level by the district level committee.

The meeting has also discussed the issues pertaining to the upgradation of middle schools to high schools wherein the RReTs of the schools have been shifted against the normal vacancy created due to upgradation of the school.

“These teachers are drawing the salary against the normal post when their transition is still pending. The CEO should provide a list of such teachers after due consultation with ZEOs and heads of the high schools,” reads the agenda of the meeting.

The CEOs were asked to handover the list of these teachers to the directorate.

The meeting has also discussed the status of the grievances received from the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) Grievance Cell as well as from the Administrative department.

During the meeting it was revealed that 30 grievances including 11 received from LG’s grievance cell and 19 from the administrative department were pending with different CEOs.