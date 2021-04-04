Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 10:57 AM

Over two dozen shops gutted in mid-night blaze in north Kashmir's Baba Reshi

The fire broke out from one of the shops at around 1:10 am and soon engulfed other shops in the market.
Representational Image
Representational Image

At least 25 shops were gutted in a massive blaze at a market in Baba Reshi area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the fire broke out from one of the shops at around 1:10 am and soon engulfed other shops in the market.

The officials said that soon after the incident fire tenders and police reached the spot to douse off the flames. 

But before the fire tenders could bring the blaze under control at least 25 shops were gutted while as the cause of fire is being ascertained, they added. 

