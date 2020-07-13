Kashmir, Today's Paper
Bandipora,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 4:15 AM

Owais Ahmad assumes charge as DC Bandipora

Photo by J&K Information Department

Owais Ahmad on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora.

Soon after assuming the charge, Owais interacted with the officers and officials in his office chamber. He said he was honoured to take over as the DC of the district which is known for education, good habits and water and has produced great scholars, poets and historians.

Ahmad said that he expects complete dedication to professionalism and commitment from all officers and officials and assured them of his complete support to honest work endeavours aimed at prompt work disposal and development of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner held a detailed meeting with the district officers to review the status of various ongoing developmental works and urged the officers to accelerate the pace of work to complete the projects within set deadlines.

He also took stock of the measures being taken by the district administration to contain the spread of Coronavirus and officers of the health department briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the current situation of the district with regard to the pandemic.

Later, the DC also interacted with Chairman Municipal Committee Bandipora, civil society members and members of traders federation Bandipora and discussed matters of public interest.

