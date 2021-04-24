Oxygen plant at Ganderbal awaits completion

While the construction of the oxygen plant in Ganderbal was started in December last year, it continues to await completion.

Though officials attributed the slow pace of work on the oxygen plant to inclement weather conditions this year, official sources said that the 50-bedded ward at District Hospital Anantnag that has been kept on a standby for COVID-19 patients was not yet getting piped oxygen from the Oxygen Manifold but instead getting oxygen through cylinders.

The official said that so far the hospital has 175 oxygen cylinders and the supply was being received regularly without delay.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ganderbal Dr Yasmeen said that the work on the oxygen plant in Ganderbal would be completed within a couple of weeks.

CMO Ganderbal Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi told Greater Kashmir that the oxygen plant at Ganderbal would be completed within two weeks.

He said that 12 ventilators including two high-end ventilators were available in Ganderbal.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have kept 90 beds at District Hospital Ganderbal and Mini Maternity Centre (MMC) Wayil reserved for COVID-19 patients.

The CMO Ganderbal said that they were upgrading the capacity to handle the COVID-19 patients in the district.

“So far, around 90 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients in two hospitals including District Hospital Ganderbal and MMC Wayil,” he said. “We have set up an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at District Hospital Ganderbal that has a capacity of 50 beds while at MMC Wayil, around 40 beds have been reserved for the COVID-19 patients.”

The CMO said that so far no bed was occupied at any of the COVID-19 dedicated spaces and no coronavirus positive patient had been admitted.