Oxygen supplies smooth across Kashmir; wastage, imprudent utilisation a concern: Experts

An online training workshop was Wednesday conducted under the Chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in order to ascertain the efficient and optimal usage of oxygen across all dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on prevention of wastage of oxygen at different levels including proper flow, checking the leakage and curbing all wastage.

The experts said, “The oxygen is sufficiently available to the requirement, however, there are also huge wastage which needs to be addressed on priority.”