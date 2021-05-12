Kashmir, Today's Paper
Rouf Fida
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:18 AM

Oxygen supplies smooth across Kashmir; wastage, imprudent utilisation a concern: Experts

Rouf Fida
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:18 AM
Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

An online training workshop was Wednesday conducted under the Chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in order to ascertain the efficient and optimal usage of oxygen across all dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on prevention of wastage of oxygen at different levels including proper flow, checking the leakage and curbing all wastage.

The experts said, “The  oxygen is sufficiently available to the requirement,  however, there are also huge wastage which needs to be addressed on priority.”

Related News