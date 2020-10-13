Oxygen supply to be made operational for winters: Div CCR

In view of increase in the demand of medical oxygen in Kashmir hospitals during COVID19 and keeping in view the forthcoming winter season, comprehensive medical oxygen supply and management plan is being made operational as informed by Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Incharge Divisional COVID Control Room (CCR) Kashmir.

On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, a team of Divisional COVID Control Room visited SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, GMC Srinagar and other COVID Hospitals.

The team held interaction with all major medical oxygen generation plant owners, suppliers and also inspected these plants at Khonmoh and Rangreth industrial units to check the process involved.