PAA posts to be filled as per draft recruitment rules

The State Government Thursday ordered that recruitment for posts of Panchayat Account Assistants (PAAs) shall be governed by draft recruitment rules.
An order issued by the state finance department said 2000 posts of Panchayat Accounts Assistants (PAA) were created for the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in pursuance of State Administrative Council’s February 2, 2019 decision.
It said the recruitment rules for the selection of PAAs are under process of finalization. “It is ordered that pending finalisation of recruitment rules for selection of PAAs, the method of recruitment to these posts shall be governed by the draft recruitment rules,” said the order.