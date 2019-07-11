Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 1:23 AM

PAA posts to be filled as per draft recruitment rules

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 1:23 AM

The State Government Thursday ordered that recruitment for posts of Panchayat Account Assistants (PAAs) shall be governed by draft recruitment rules.

An order issued by the state finance department said 2000 posts of Panchayat Accounts Assistants (PAA) were created for the department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in pursuance of State Administrative Council’s February 2, 2019 decision.

Trending News

Kashmir can only be resolved by dialogue: Farooq

Summer vacations in schools from July 15

High Court seeks info on implementation of drug policy

Governor reviews Yatra arrangements at Nunwan Base Camp

It said the recruitment rules for the selection of PAAs are under process of finalization. “It is ordered that pending finalisation of recruitment rules for selection of PAAs, the method of recruitment to these posts shall be governed by the draft recruitment rules,” said the order.

Related News