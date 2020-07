Peaks Alpine Adventure Club (PAAC), Sopore organised a trekking expedition in Dhanvaas Valley in Pir Panjal range.

The expedition was held in order to infuse sense of adventure among the youngsters. The Dhavaas Valley falls in Gulmarg – Poonch route with an altitude of 10,000 ft.

The participants were not only made aware about nature but also got chance to walk on the trail of age old traditional route from Gulmarg to Poonch. During the trek participants could also see Tatakoti Peak.