Paddy farmers hit in Bandipora as dry weather prolongs

Farmers of Ajas area in this northern Kashmir district are concerned for losing the paddy crop amid the continued dry weather conditions in the Valley.

Many farmers said more than 1,500 kanal paddy land in the Ajas town has been badly hit due to the weather condition. They said non-availability of water under irrigation scheme has worsened the situation.

“We would normally depend on rainwater but the situation has worsened this season. Our last hope was the irrigation scheme, but the department is making no headway in making the scheme functional despite having completed construction five years ago,” said an elderly Nazir Ahmad Rather who owns four kanals paddy land in Ajas.

The villagers alleged that the mechanical division of the department was “callous and insensitive and weren’t installing necessary equipment to make the scheme functional.

Executive engineer, mechanical division Shadipora, Tasaduq Dar said funds meant for the project was released in March and the water pump will be made functional in 10 days.