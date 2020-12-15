PAGD a rallying force to restore J&K's special status: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday said NC President Farooq Abdullah-led Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was a rallying force united by a common struggle to collectively fight to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and expose the false and divisive narrative of BJP.

A statement of NC issued here said that while addressing scores of party workers at party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters in Srinagar, Sagar said, “The life of Sher-e-Kashmir (Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah) was emblematic of sacrifice and struggle which he endured unto his last breath for the protection of people’s rights and identity. Keeping up with our party’s programme, Farooq Sahab took it upon himself to team up an alliance for the restoration of our rights which were spitefully snatched from us on August 5, 2019.”

Sagar said the alliance was symbolic of the political magnanimity and foresight that all constituent units of PAGD had showcased to collectively fight ruling the BJP’s onslaught on J&K’s special status.

He said New Delhi had created a situation where the mainstream parties had no choice but to forge unity.

“The battle ahead of us is a long drawn one. We don’t know how long it will take to get back our rights. The people of J&K will continue with their tenacious efforts for the restoration of their rights. People are ready to fight a long, peaceful battle for their future. Unfortunately the ruling party is busy supplanting ‘Gujrat model’ on the country by undermining the constitution and promoting vicious rightwing populist politics, which seeks to homogenise the country with no space for the minorities,” Sagar said.