PAGD alleges poll-rigging in Bandipora village, demands re-poll

Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Tuesday alleged poll rigging in a District Development Council (DDC) constituency of Guroora in Bandipora-A were elections were held on December 13.

Lead by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader NizamuddinB hat, they said the opposition party captured four polling booths in Bandipora-A constituency’s Guroora village and “bogus votes” were cast in absence of polling agents who were allegedly thrown out.

Addressing media persons, Bhat said, “The apprehension of poll rigging was already conveyed to the election officials who had directed installation of CCTV cameras around the polling booths. However, despite all this, bogus voting took place with the influence of the senior leader.”

Bhat said a senior leader with a “different background” influenced people and forcefully made them cast votes in favour of their party’s candidate.