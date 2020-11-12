Kashmir, Latest News
November 12, 2020

PAGD announces list of candidates for first phase of DDC polls

The announcement was made by the PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone on his Twitter handle.
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of major political parties in Kashmir, on Thursday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections.

He wrote, “PAGD candidates approved for the first phase have already filed their papers. List was conveyed to the parties. I am tweeting this in response to some media reports of the list not having been issued yet.”

Later, he tweeted the list of the seats of different parties who will contest the polls for the first phase. “List of the candidates approved by PAGD for phase I of DDC polls,” he wrote on Twitter.

As per the list, names of the candidates are yet to be made public.

The polls will be conducted in eight phases starting from November 28 and ending on December 19. The counting will take place on December 22.

Related News